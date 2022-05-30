Vikram star Kamal Haasan confirms next movie with THIS top Tamil cinema superstar [Watch Video]

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Vikram, touted to be a gritty action thriller from one of Tamil cinema's most exciting modern-day Directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj. And while excitement for Vikram has already reached fever pitch, thespian Kamal Haasan has meanwhile dropped a major bomb about his upcoming movie that is sure to send his fans further into a tizzy. In fact, not only his fans, but it's sure to send fans of another Tamil cinema superstar into a frenzy, with Kamal confirming that he'll be collaborating with Suriya for the project in future. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan says his drag avatar in Humshakals was ‘hideously embarrassing’; recalls discussing bust size with Riteish Deshmukh

Kamal Haasan breaks the news about doing a movie with Suriya

The mutual in me is partying ??? BTW @Suriya_offl to continue working with @RKFI ? pic.twitter.com/YjATDXECXE — மாறா ? (@a__tweets2) May 29, 2022

While on a talk show, broke the news to the anchor, where he revealed that talks are on with Suriya to act in a Raaj Kamal Films International – his in-house film studio – production for a long time now. Upon being egged further, the legend revealed that he's definitely joining hands with his younger, fellow superstar for a new movie, though he did not reveal if Suriya will only be acting in a film that Kamal will either produce or direct or do both, or if the two are joining hands to act together, which would really send their fans into overdrive. Of course, we don't have to wait that long to see them share screen space since Suriya has a cameo during Vikram's climax, which was the genesis of the anchor's query and her guest's subsequent answer. Watch the video above:

About Vikram movie

Vikram also stars and while Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das will be seen in strong supporting roles. The film will hit the big screen on 3rd June worldwide. Givent the talent invovled and sheer stardom assembled together, it would be an understatement to point out that Vikram is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.