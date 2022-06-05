Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, a gritty action crime thriller from one of Tamil cinema's most exciting modern-day Directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj, has released and all everybody is hearing about it are positive things. There was already fever-pitch excitement for thespian Kamal Haasan starrer, which co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and it seems that it has more than lived up to all its pre-release buzz both critically and at the box office. It's time for all Kamal Haasan fans to rejoice as Vikram has not only become his biggest opener both in Tamil Nadu and worldwide, but has also held exceedingly well to put in on the path to be a huge hit. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Will Priya break Ram's heart and marry Krish? New promo sparks off speculations amongst fans

Kamal Haasan enjoys Vikram with rambunctious fans in a theatre

To celebrating the smash opening of Vikram, Kamal Haasan recently joined his fans at a popular Chennai theatre to watch the movie and needless to say, it turned into an outright festive atmosphere while also showcasing the kind of stardom the legend still enjoys – it's just that the right film need to come along, which has happened after quite some time. Watch the video below:

Vikram box office collection day 1 and 2

The , and starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, soared to ₹20.70 crore gross in Tamil Nadu and ₹48.80 crore gross worldwide on day 1 – both opening day records for Kamal Haasan. Overall, Vikram is the third biggest opener of the year for Tamil cinema after Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast and Ajith starrer Valimai. The acid test for any South movie though is how they hold up on day 2, given how front loaded they are, especially the big, star-driven ones, and Vikram has passed with flying colours on that front. Check out the day-wise box-office break of the film below:

Tamil Nadu

Day 1: ₹20.70 crore gross

Day 2: ₹14.50 crore gross

Total: ₹35.20 crore gross

Worldwide

Day 1: ₹48.80 crore gross

Day 2: ₹36.20 crore gross

Total: ₹85 crore gross

The budget of Vikram while large, still isn't that huge as some of the other Tamil biggies, so the bumper opening, followed by the strong hold, put it on the right path for a Kamal Haasan superhit or even a blockbuster.