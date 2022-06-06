Vikram: Suriya's fee for his 5-minutes cameo in Kamal Haasan starrer will leave you shocked

Superstar 's Vikram is all set to become a super-duper hit as the movie has already grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide. It also stars Tamil superstar plays an antagonist in the movie and Malayalam star Fahad Fazil is also in the film in a major role. Another Tamil superstar, , made an important cameo in a never-before-seen dark character Rolex, which has received positive response from the audience. And it will be hard for fans to digest the fee Suriya charged for his 5-minutes role in the film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kamal Haasan's Vikram storm at box office, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's BIG OTT deal for wedding footage and more

According to a trade analyst, Suriya has not charged a single penny for his cameo appearance. The reason why he did this, is because he was emotionally connected to the film. Being a true fan, it was long overdue for Suriya to share screen with his idol Kamal Haasan and just wanted to contribute in the film.

"An interesting information: @Suriya_offl has not taken any salary for his role in #Vikram. Annan @Suriya_offl - a true fan of @ikamalhaasan sir. He could have easily rejected Rolex character since he is a leading hero. He did it because kamal sir is the lead and he wanted to contribute . That's how u repay to the person who Inspired you!" the trade analyst tweeted.

A couple of days ago, Suriya had tweeted to Kamal Haasan saying that it was a dream come true for him to share screen space with him. To which, Kamal replied, "Dear @Suriya_offl Thambi, This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my thambi , sorry Thambi Sir."

Vikram collected Rs 33 crore at the box office on the first day itself, with Rs 21 crore coming from Tamil Nadu alone. The film has been doing very well in Kerala as well with a collection of Rs 5 crore on the opening day. It did reasonably well in Karnataka (Rs 3.40 crore), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 2.9 crore). In the rest of India, the movie collected Rs 0.75 crore, while globally also the movie is doing well, according to trade analysts.