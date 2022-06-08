Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, a gritty action crime thriller from one of Tamil cinema's most exciting modern-day Directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj, has released and all everybody is hearing about it are positive things. There was already fever-pitch excitement for thespian Kamal Haasan starrer, which co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and it seems that it has more than lived up to all its pre-release buzz both critically and at the box office. It's time for all Kamal Haasan fans to rejoice as Vikram is not only his biggest opener both in Tamil Nadu and worldwide, but has also held exceedingly well to put in on the path to be a huge hit. Also Read - Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled for saying it took 18 years of research to make Samrat Prithviraj; netizens roast him highlighting goof-ups

Vikram sequels – Vikram 2 and Vikram 3

Anybody who has watched the , and starrer, will well know that the movie has been set up very well for a sequel with a cameo by Suriya at the end. Also, those who've seen it would be aware of how Vikram is connected to Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2019 smash hit Kaithi. It's now been confirmed that Vikram part 2, which will certainly go ahead given the response and glowing reviews. The sequel is supposed to be more intrinsically connected to Kaithi, with Director Lokesh Kanagaraj even supposedly planning crime cinematic universe linking both movies. And from what we're hearing, the makers already have Vikram 3 at the back of their minds, which could follow Vikram 2 pretty, possibly even made in a back-to-back schedule.

Vikram 2 or Kaiti 2 – what will get first?

So, Vikram 2 is greenlit now. Speaking of sequels, the producer of Kaithi, S.R. Prabhu, has already teased Kaithi 2 while retweeting a post from Kanagaraj, where the filmmaker penned a heartfelt note of the surreal and emotional experiencing of directing Kamal Haasan, his childhood hero, in a film. So, will we first get to the sequel to Vikram or Kaithi. Well, from what we're hearing, Vikram 2 is supposedly more likely to take off before because of how the movie ended and how invested Kanagaraj seems to be in the film at this point. Meanwhile, check out SR Prabhu's tweet below:

The budget of Vikram while large, still isn't that huge as some of the other Tamil biggies, so the bumper opening, followed by the strong hold, put it on the right path for a Kamal Haasan superhit or even a blockbuster.