Vikram: Will the Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil starrer be followed first by Vikram 2 or Kaithi 2? Here's what we know

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil could soar to about Rs 40-45 crore gross on day 1, which would be a terrific start and it could also end up breaking Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast's opening day record in Tamil Nadu