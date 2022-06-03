Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, touted to be a gritty action thriller from one of Tamil cinema's most exciting modern-day Directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj, has released and all everybody is hearing about it are positive things. There was already fever-pitch excitement for thespian Kamal Haasan starrer, which co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and it seems that it has more than lived up to all its pre-release buzz both critically and at the box office. And it looks like Vikram's box office opening can now allow Lokesh Kangaraj to see a plan to fruition, which he probably had set into motion while conceptualising the movie. Also Read - Jawan teaser: Salman Khan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's film; here's what he said

Anybody who has watched Vikram will well know that the movie has been set up very well for a sequel with a cameo by a Tamil cinema superstar at the end who'll probably be the prime antagonist in Vikram part 2. Also, those who've seen it would be aware of how Vikram is connected to Kaithi. And now, a well-placed source in the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that not the sequel, which will certainly go ahead given the response and glowing reviews, will be more intrinsically connected to Kaithi, with Director Lokesh Kanagaraj even supposedly planning crime cinematic universe linking both movies. Now, wouldn't that be a treat?

So, Vikram 2 is all but greenlit now, and all that remains is an official confirmation from the makers. Speaking of official confirmations though, the producer of Kaithi, S.R. Prabhu, has already teased Kaithi 2 while retweeting a post from Kanagaraj, where the filmmaker penned a heartfelt note of the surreal and emotional experiencing of directing Kamal Haasan, his childhood hero, in a film. So, will we first get to the sequel to Vikram or Kaithi. Well, from what we're hearing, Vikram 2 is supposedly more likely to take off before because of how the movie ended and how invested Kanagaraj seems to be in the film at this point.

It seems that the , and starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, might soar to about ₹40-45 crore gross on day 1, which would be a terrific start and it could also end up breaking Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast's opening day record in Tamil Nadu. However, the records of starrer 2.0 for the highest opening by a Tamil movie both in the North circuit and worldwide seems to be out of reach, but ratio-wise, Vikram is definitely taken a bumper opening as compared to 2.0.