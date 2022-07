Kichha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Vikrant Rona is leaked online. Yes, you read that right. Anup Bhandari's adventure-fantasy film, Vikrant Rona falls prey to piracy. The latest reports reveal that Vikrant Rona's HD prints are available for the masses to watch online on popular pirated websites such as TamilRockerz, Movierulz, filmyzilla and Tamilmv, to name a few. Despite taking stringent measures, just in a matter of a couple of hours, Sudeep's Vikrant Rona have been leaked online. Also Read - Vikrant Rona movie review: Kichha Sudeep makes this film worth watching; BGM and visuals pour life

What is Vikrant Rona all about?

Anup Bhandari's Vikrant Rona is an adventure-fantasy film which talks about mysterious events behind the death of an inspector and the myth of Brahmarakshas. The film talks about how a monster named Brahmarakshas is haunting a village and killing people who try to learn about him. Vikrant (Kichcha Sudeepa) is an inspector who comes to the village to investigate the death of his colleague. Jacqueline Fernandez plays the role of a dancer in Vikrant Rona. The movie leaking online is indeed a sad thing in the entertainment news section today. Also Read - Vikrant Rona actor Kichcha Sudeepa opens up on Bollywood films tanking at box office; says, 'If Virat Kohli is out of form, you can't take away his records'

BL review of Vikrant Rona

Our in-house critic Sarvepalli Bhavana gave Vikrant Rona 3 stars and said, "Everything in this film is hot. Kichha Sudeep stole the show with his versatile performance. Jacqueline's special song and short character bring some dose of glamor and beauty to the screen. The visuals are mind blowing. 3D effects are something we can vouch for. Music by Ajaneesh Loknath pours life in the film. Every scene is a mixture of good bgm, visuals, performances, and story. The director has done a good job. He has written a good story that will not make you feel bored. All the aspects of the film are a hit." Also Read - Salman Khan reveals why he's backing Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona; says, 'Nowadays South films are...'

Apart from Kiccha Sudeepa and Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, and Madhusudan Rao and others. The Hindi version of Vikrant Rona has been presented by Salman Khan Films.

Vikrant Rona has been released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, English, Malayalam and other languages.