The mammoth success of Yash starrer KGF 2 at the box office worldwide, has left everyone shocked and surprised. The Prashanth Neel directorial is being immensely praised across the country, including many Bollywood biggies and south superstars. After RRR, KGF 2 success, took pride in saying that south cinema is being talked about throughout the country. Now, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has sparked a heated debate for his statement on KGF 2 saying that 'Hindi is no more a national language.'

Reacting to KGF 2 being called a pan-India film, Kiccha said in the viral video, "You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere."

Ironically, during the promotions of his 2019 film Pailwaan, when Kiccha was asked why he was emphasising more on the Hindi version of the film compared to other languages, he had said, "That's because Hindi is the national language. Everything started from here, hence it always holds more weightage. According to me, there is larger number of people who speak Hindi compared to other languages. Hence, we are giving more preference to the Hindi version."

He had received criticism for his statement from pro-Kannadigas back then. And now netizens have again expressed their displeasure on Kiccha's new statement on Hindi language.

Take a look.

Kannada Actor @KicchaSudeep said ,"correct it,Hindi is no more the National Language, its no more a National language"!

In a film launch & a huge applause from the crowd & the media. Hope the efforts of Kannada activists are reaching the intended places.??#stophindilmposition pic.twitter.com/qpj06HJseG — ರವಿ-Ravi ಆಲದಮರ (@AaladaMara) April 23, 2022

This debate is going on from a very long time about hindi being a national language or not. Lets have some true fact. Accept it and goes on. Talk on fact, lets make "संस्कृत" as our national language, being d most oldest d widest language. Please stop this cringe.#hindimust pic.twitter.com/ReMzK9ImnV — Gourav Shrimali ????? (@GervseGaurav) April 24, 2022

In 2019 nalli Hindi national language antha helidru..but iga avru mistake na sari madkondidare adrlen tappide? Mistake na sari padskolodu kuda tappa agadre? — Chethan K Cult (@Chethan_K_Cult) April 24, 2022

During pailwan promotion he said that Hindi is our national laung after pailwan disaster in Hindi now he is saying that Hindi is not a national laung ? what jealous MR PAILWAN...? #KicchaSudeep #VikrantRona — Y CULT HRUTHICK (@rpkalal) April 24, 2022

Hindi is not just a national language its an emotion for the country. Movie is hindi dubbed thats why movie it has so much fan following & if it wasn't dubbed then i feel it would have been a normal film only with limited audience. #pleaserespectourcountrylanguage — Mayank Mudgal || The Numinous Wanderer (@iMaYankMudGal) April 24, 2022

It is so weird that people are trying to divide India and everyone is trying to bring their dominance. I live in Maharashtra and talk Marathi lang but we had to learn Hindi too. No one questioned about why we had to learn it and were happy to be able to talk with majority of ppl. — Unicorn (@Unicorn0990) April 24, 2022

Interestingly, Kiccha's upcoming film Vikrant Rona is being touted to be a pan-India film, which will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

The teaser of Vikrant Rona was recently dropped online and it got praises from superstars including Rakshit Shetty, , and . The movie also stars Bollywood actress in a pivotal role. Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is all set to be released on July 28.