The mammoth success of Yash starrer KGF 2 at the box office worldwide, has left everyone shocked and surprised. The Prashanth Neel directorial is being immensely praised across the country, including many Bollywood biggies and south superstars. After RRR, KGF 2 success, Ram Charan took pride in saying that south cinema is being talked about throughout the country. Now, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has sparked a heated debate for his statement on KGF 2 saying that 'Hindi is no more a national language.' Also Read - Beast box office collection day 12: Thalapathy Vijay starrer CRAWLS past Rs 150 crore worldwide; will fold under Rs 160 crore – MASSIVE DISASTER
Reacting to KGF 2 being called a pan-India film, Kiccha said in the viral video, "You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Yash starrer KGF 2 enters Rs. 800 crore club, Kajal Aggarwal’s role chopped in Acharya and more
Ironically, during the promotions of his 2019 film Pailwaan, when Kiccha was asked why he was emphasising more on the Hindi version of the film compared to other languages, he had said, "That's because Hindi is the national language. Everything started from here, hence it always holds more weightage. According to me, there is larger number of people who speak Hindi compared to other languages. Hence, we are giving more preference to the Hindi version." Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 11: Yash starrer beats all Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan films; SMASHES new RECORD in Kerala
He had received criticism for his statement from pro-Kannadigas back then. And now netizens have again expressed their displeasure on Kiccha's new statement on Hindi language.
Take a look.
Interestingly, Kiccha's upcoming film Vikrant Rona is being touted to be a pan-India film, which will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.
The teaser of Vikrant Rona was recently dropped online and it got praises from superstars including Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi. The movie also stars Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role. Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is all set to be released on July 28.
