Kichcha Sudeep's statement on Hindi not being India's national language has sparked controversy. Runway 34 actor has tweeted out to Kichcha Sudeep saying that Hindi is India's national language and will remain thus. The Tanhaji actor had also tweeted out in Hindi while addressing Kichcha. And now, the Vikrant Rona star has responded to Ajay's tweet. The actor replied saying that he wasn't intending to start a debate. He added that he would reveal the reason as to why he made such a statement when they meet in person. That's not it, Kichcha also responded to Ajay Devgn tweeting out in Hindi to him. The actor said that he would perfectly understood what he wrote in Hindi as he respects, loves and has learnt Hindi. However, he did ask Ajay about the response he would have git if he had replied to his tweet in Kannada.

Talking about the statement that Kichcha made at an event, it goes like "You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere," as reported by Hindustan Times. The actor had been speaking on the recent successes of films such as RRR, and KGF Chapter 2.