A couple of months ago, a huge debate took place on Twitter between Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa. It was about whether Hindi is the national language or not. The debate made it to the headlines and later many other celebs also spoke about it. Now, recently, in an interview, the Vikrant Rona star revealed that he has a dream of working with Kajol, and now, after his Twitter debate with Ajay, he wonders if his dream of teaming up with the Tribhanga actress will come true or not.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kichcha said, " sir had come (after the debate) and said, 'Sudeep, it was a very nice debate but I think the way you maintained your dignity and maintain the respect towards him was wonderful.' I said, 'Haan.' Then he said, 'Why are you still looking you're having a volcano in your head.' I said, 'No sir, I just had this great dream of working with Kajol ma'am. I think it just fell flat with this debate. I don't know if it's going to happen at all now."

However, the Kannada star further said that he will never give up his hope of working with her. Well, we wonder if would like to work with an actor who had a debate with her hubby on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeepa is gearing up for the release of Vikrant Rona which is slated to hit the big screens on 28th July 2022. It’s a Kannada movie but will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The Hindi version of the movie is presented by .

Apart from Kichcha, Vikrant Rona also stars in a pivotal role. Reportedly, the actress has an extended cameo in the movie. A few days ago, the song Ra Ra Rakkamma which is based on Jacqueline’s character Gadang Rakkamma was released. The track has received a good response.