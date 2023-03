Finally, the wait is over. The release date of the Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. Starrer has been officially announced by the makers of the film and fans of both actors cannot keep calm. For more than a year now news about the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham has been doing rounds and the film finally went on floors recently. As per the latest update, the shoot of the film is going to be wrapped up at the end of this month. Also Read - Vinodhaya Sitham Remake: Pawan Kalyan's fee for upcoming movie with Sai Dharam Tej supersedes that of many A-List Bollywood stars; here's what we know

Today the makers of the film took to their social media profile to announce that this much-awaited film from Telugu Cinema is going to hit the screens on July 28. Samuthirakani who directed the original version is directing the Telugu remake as well while Writer come, director, Trivikram Srinivas is taking care of the dialogues and the scripting part. Also Read - After Varisu star Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan divorce rumours go viral

It is known that Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej or Uncle and nephews by relationship and have always shared a great bond as well. Watching both of them act together on the screen is going to be a feast for the mega fans who all have been waiting for this moment. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan II, Thunivu and more: Big budget South Indian movies releasing in first half of New Year 2023 that can give nightmares to Bollywood

Pawan Kalyan has no female lead pairing up with him in this film as he plays the character of God. Sai Dharam Tej will be seen playing brother to Priya, Prakash and lover of Ketika Sharma.

Samuthirakani and Trivikram, trying to make sure that the first copy of the film is ready by June so that they can start promotions right from June itself. As of now, no other film has been slated for release in July and not at least officially. Pawan Kalyan announced his arrival in July. Other heroes and producers need to choose their release date very carefully because nobody would ever dare or take a risk to compete with the power star at the box office.