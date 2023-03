Pawan Kalyan is one of the top stars of the Telugu film industry. He has just launched a movie with Sai Dharam Tej, the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham. The first poster was also out. We could see Sai Dharam Tej sitting on a chair with Pawan Kalyan's hand on his shoulder. While he might be doing few films due to his active interest in politics, there is no denying that Pawan Kalyan is a huge box office draw. This movie is a remake of the Tamil hit, Vinodhaya Sitham. The sum that Pawan Kalyan will receive as fee has sent shock waves in the industry. It is a far more than many Bollywood stars. Also Read - After Varisu star Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan divorce rumours go viral

Samayam has said that Pawan Kalyan is not a money-minded star per se. It seems the actor has returned money at times when films have bombed. But it is being said that Pawan Kalyan will be paid around Rs 100 crores for this movie. This is a huge amount. His last movie Bheemla Nayak was a huge hit at the box office. He played the role of a cop in the movie. Sources are saying that Pawan Kalyan might be paid more than Rs 100 crores but there is another angle. In the original Vinodhaya Sitham, it was Thambi Ramaiah in the role of the elder brother.

It seems Pawan Kalyan has alloted only 20 days max for the movie. As per portals, he will be paid Rs 50 crores for these 20 days. The per day sum is Rs 3.3 crores. This is a huge sum. It is higher than many Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and more. Pawan Kalyan is also in the ranks of South Indian movie stars who are getting Rs 100 crores for a movie. Vinodhaya Sitam is about an elder brother who passes away but is unhappy seeing his home in shambles post his demise. The remake is going to be a super massy one with item numbers and all. Samudrakhani is the director of the movie.