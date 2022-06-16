Sai Pallavi has regularly impressed her the audience in the South across both Tamil cinema and Telugu cinema, building her fan-base through competent performances, choosing to steer clear off glamorous parts for reasons best known to her. Well, it has worked well for the South Indian heroine, who's not a Bollywood actress, so no questions there. Sai Pallavi will next be seen in Virata Parvam, opposite Rana Daggubati, another highly anticipated Telugu movie in her filmography. However, the actress has now polarised public sentiment courtesy a recent statement where she compared Kashmiri Pandits genocide with cow vigilantism lynching. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Hyderabad to shoot Atlee's film; hides his look with a hoodie [Watch Video]

Sai Pallavi compares Kashmir genocide with cow vigilantism

While in conversation with Great Andhra, Sai Pallavi said that some days ago a movie called The Kashmir Files was released, where they showed how Kashmiri Pandits living there at that time were killed, whereas, more recently, during the COVID-19 time â€" if one were to take it as a religious conflict â€" recently, a Muslim man, who was transporting cows, was stopped and beaten up and was forced to chant slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', thus, highlighting that there's no difference between what happened then and what's happening now as both are fuelled by religious hate. Her comments obviously drew strong, polarising reactions on Twitter. Check out a sample below:

Dear @Sai_Pallavi92 There is a huge difference in a random Muslim being beaten & an entire community being uprooted. Please don't trivialise my pain. Come & see any of our broken homes & hearts. We are witnesses to Genocide but await justice. Not Everything is Propaganda. pic.twitter.com/YhN9r2QTKM â€” Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) June 14, 2022

Sai Pallavi opens up on Virata Parvam

In the same conversation with Great Andhra, Sai Pallavi said that she plays mostly contemporary characters except for her part in Shyam Singha Roy (her hit Telugu film last year), which was from a different era, and her role in Virata Parvam is also period based, which is why she jumped at the opportunity to play the part. Highlighting aspects of her character, Vennela, in her upcoming film, the actress added that she needed to own the part and think like her, but the differences between the character and her actual self only dawned upon her when she began shooting for the movie, explaining that it was the only way to gel with Rana Daggubati's character, who also belongs to that period.