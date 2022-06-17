Virata Parvam film leaked online; Sai Pallavi-Rana Dagubatti starrer full HD version on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz and more

Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi and others have been leaked online. Yes, you read that right. Virata Parvam, a period romantic action drama by Venu Udugula has fallen prey to online piracy. Torrent websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Tamilmv, Filmyzilla, Ibomma, etc have leaked HD prints of Virata Parvam. This is indeed shocking since the movie was released in theatres just today. Leaking of movies online has become quite common though the officials are doing their best to curb piracy in the country. Also Read - Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi shines on screen as Vennela; this Venu Udugula directorial is worth all the wait

What is Virata Parvam all about?

Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, Priyamani, Zarina Wahab and other celebs' starrer Virata Parvam is a love story set against the backdrop of naxalite movement in the 90s in Telengana. The Virata Parvam trailer received humungous response. Fans have been looking forward to watching Virata Parvam in theatres. The movie being leaked online is a very sad thing indeed. Also Read - Virata Parvam movie review: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer gets mixed response; but fans can't stop praising actress' strong performance

Rana was not the first choice for Virata Parvam

You read that right. As per the reports, Rana Daggubati who plays the lead role in the movie was not the first choice for Comrade Ravanna. Venu Udugula confirmed the same in an interview saying that it was Gopichand who was initially approached for the leading role. However, Gopichand was busy with his other professional commitments. Also Read - Virata Parvam actress Sai Pallavi compares Kashmiri Pandits genocide with cow vigilantism lynching – draws strong reactions [View Tweets]

Sai Pallavi makes headlines

Sai Pallavi's statement on lynching of alleged cow smuggler has grabbed attention and courted a controversy. She apparently compared The Kashmir Pandit exodus with the lunching LG suspected cow smugglers. And this seems to have not gone down well with a lot of people. Bajrang Dal has reportedly warned Sai Pallavi and an FIR seems to have been filed. She has been asked to issue an apology to the entire country and if not done so, the situation may deteriorate further.

