Virata Parvam is all set to release on 17th June 2022. The film starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, but finally, the actors' fans will get to watch the movie on the big screen this week. Currently, Sai and Rana are busy with the promotions of the movie, and recently, at an event, the actress got mobbed by her fans, and Rana came to her rescue. A video from the event is going viral in which Rana turned bodyguard for Sai.

Not just one event, even at another event when a fan ran and came towards , stopped him. At one more event, Rana opened an umbrella for his co-star. Well, fans of the actor are praising his gestures toward Sai, and they are calling him a gentleman.

A fan tweeted, "Rana is a gem of a person, classy man, he stands for cinema, breathes cinema, the way he respects women rightly. Straightforward, honest and very articulate."

Rana is a gem of a person, classy man, he stands for cinema, breathes cinema, the way he respects women ? rightly . Straightforward, honest and very articulate ? https://t.co/a0cx5KlCNX — Tiramisu_Soufflé (@scor_vir_nacci) June 14, 2022

Rana should start a finishing school kinda thing for other guys ? but what a gentleman though ?? https://t.co/QQ6d8fP0hQ — కాంతి☀️ (@kanthify) June 13, 2022

Talking about Virata Parvam, the movie is directed by Venu Udugula and also stars , , , , Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand. The movie is based against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s.

The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and it received a good response. Sai and Rana’s fans are eagerly waiting for the movie.