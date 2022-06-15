Virata Parvam: Sai Pallavi put her body on the line with this RISKY decision for the Rana Daggubati starrer

Sai Pallavi has regularly impressed her the audience in the South across both Tamil cinema and Telugu cinema, building her fan-base through competent performances, choosing to steer clear off glamorous parts for reasons best known to her. Well, it has worked well for the South Indian heroine, who's not a Bollywood actress, so no questions there. Sai Pallavi will next be seen in Virata Parvam, opposite Rana Daggubati, another highly anticipated Telugu movie in her filmography. The director of Virata Parvam, Venu Udugula, of of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame has now revealed how the actress had put her body on the line for the sake of the film. Also Read - Prabhas' heartfelt gesture for Deepika Padukone after her health scare on Project K sets will win you over [Exclusive]

Sai Pallavi starved herself to nail a crucial scene in Virata Parvam

While interacting with the media during a promotional stint, Director Venu Udugula disclosed that a scene in Virata Parvam requires the character played by Sai Pallavi to stay hungry for 2 hole days during a particularly tumuluous period in the plot. Being the thorough professional that she is, the actress told Virata Parvam that she'd actually starve herself for 2 days to get into the skin of the character and nail the scene. The filmmaker added that Sai Pallavi's performance in the movie is nothing short of award winning. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and other cast members attend director Om Raut's house party [View Pics]

Sai Pallavi opens up on Virata Parvam

While in conversation with Great Andhra, Sai Pallavi said that she plays mostly contemporary characters except for her part in Shyam Singha Roy (her hit Telugu film last year), which was from a different era, and her role in Virata Parvam is also period based, which is why she jumped at the opportunity to play the part. Highlighting aspects of her character, Vennela, in her upcoming film, the actress added that she needed to own the part and think like her, but the differences between the character and actual self only dawned upon her when she actually began shooting for the movie, explaining that it was the only way to gel with Rana Daggubati's character, who also belongs to that period. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TWIST: AbhiRa fans upset with makers; say they are 'incapable' of handling issues like domestic violence [VIEW TWEETS]