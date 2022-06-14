Virata Parvam: Sai Pallavi reveals crucial details about Rana Daggubati and her characters and the film's plot

Sai Pallavi has regularly impressed her the audience in the South across both Tamil cinema and Telugu cinema, building her fan-base through competent performances, choosing to steer clear off glamorous parts for reasons best known to her. Well, it has worked well for the South Indian heroine, who's not a Bollywood actress, so no questions there. Sai Pallavi will next be seen in Virata Parvam, opposite Rana Daggubati, another highly anticipated Telugu movie in her filmography. The actress has now opened up about the movie, revealing certain crucial details about her character as also aspects of Rana's role, plus some bits about the film's plot. Also Read - Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's first look as Junoon gets badly trolled; netizens call her ‘Sasti Wanda’, say, ‘Isse achcha toh Rakhi Sawant ko le lete'

Sai Pallavi opens up on Virata Parvam

While in conversation with Great Andhra, Sai Pallavi said that she plays mostly contemporary characters except for her part in Shyam Singha Roy (her hit Telugu film last year), which was from a different era, and her role in Virata Parvam is also period based, which is why she jumped at the opportunity to play the part. Highlighting aspects of her character, Vennela, in her upcoming film, the actress added that she needed to own the part and think like her, but the differences between the character and actual self only dawned upon her when she actually began shooting for the movie, explaining that it was the only way to gel with Rana Daggubati's character, who also belongs to that period.

Sai Pallavi opens up on her Virata Parvam Director

Comparing Vennela with Meera Bai from the Mahabharat, she elaborated that like Meera Bhai who leaves family and everything behind for Lord Krishna, Vennela too gets inspired by his poetry and ideology. Talking about her Director Virata Parvam and her past filmmakers in general in the same interview, Sai Pallavi continued that it's always her Directors' duty to formulate good stories and roles while it's perennially her responsibility to metamorphose into that girl, which her Directors envision on screen. Well, we must say that Sai Pallavi has got her priorities in place and understanding spot on as an actress, hasn't she?