Viruman: Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar makes her big Kollywood debut with Suriya-Karthi's family entertainer – deets inside

After Kadaikutty Singam, brothers and have announced their project together titled Viruman, which will be bankrolled by the former while the latter will play the lead protagonist. While the family entertainer will be directed by Muthaiya, it will mark the debut of maverick filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar. Superstar Suriya shared the first look of the debutant and welcomed her with a heartwarming message, which reads, "A very warm welcome to Aditi Shankar! You are going to win everyone’s heart! God bless!! ".

Thanks dear @Suriya_offl & Jyothika for launching @AditiShankarofl @2D_ENTPVTLTD which always delivers quality movies!

Thanks to @Karthi_Offl @dir_muthaiya @thisisysr @rajsekarpandian

I believe cinema lovers will shower her with love as she comes fully prepped to make her debut. https://t.co/1h8almVW9z — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) September 5, 2021

Proud father and director, Shankar expressed his gratitude to the Ghajini actor and his wife and wrote, "Thanks dear @Suriya_offl & Jyothika for launching @AditiShankarofl

@2D_ENTPVTLTD which always delivers quality movies! Thanks to @Karthi_Offl @dir_muthaiya @thisisysr @rajsekarpandian I believe cinema lovers will shower her with love as she comes fully prepped to make her debut."

The film marks the second collaboration between Karthi and Muthaiya after superhit and also features , Soori and Raj Kiran in pivotal roles. The music of Viruman will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and will hit the screens in summer 2022. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.