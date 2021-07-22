Vishal 31: DISTURBING! Action star Vishal severely damages his back while shooting a DANGEROUS action scene during the climax – deets inside

Vishal is one actor who takes huge risks to perform action sequences and he doesn’t even like to use body double, even for deadly stunts. Apparently, he wants to present his fans with some realistic action in his films. Moreover, he is a passionate actor who doesn’t worry much about getting injured. Vishal is currently working for his 31st film under the direction of debutant Thu Pa Saravanan. The film will have some breath-taking action sequences, and particularly the climax action portion is a major highlight. Also Read - Birthday Special: Suriya’s 7 best romantic numbers!

Earlier, Vishal escaped an injury, while shooting for an action sequence for his as yet untitled 31st movie. But later on, he couldn't escape a second injury scare as his back got severely damaged while performing for the climax action sequence of the movie. Physiotherapist Varma was present at the shooting spot and he rushed to the actor to fix the injury. The actor is advised to take rest for a couple of days. In the interim, fans are worried about the consecutive injuries of Vishal and wish that he will recover soon.

Well, that's certainly disturbing news for the actor's health not to mention his co-producers and other co-financers, who'd be worried about the the losses that'll be incurred with the shooting delay due to his recovery. Fingers crossed that Vishal makes as speedy a recovery as possible so that the shoot of his 31st film can resume soon and it'll then be smooth sailing for the entire production form thereon. Vishal 31 also stars Dimple Hayati as the female lead, besides, , Yogi Babu and Raman.