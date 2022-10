The makers of Adipurush have been facing massive flak ever since they released the film's teaser featuring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. While director Om Raut has defended the film's VFX saying that it was not meant for mobile phones but big screens, Vishnu Manchu has now shared his honest views on the film's teaser as a Telugu guy. Also Read - Adipurush controversy: Ramanand Sagar's son defends Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer, Mukesh Khanna slams makers and more — Who said what

Expressing his discontent with Adipurush teaser, Vishnu told DNA in an interview that everyone thought that they were making Ramayan and it will be a mainstream live-action movie. But nobody expected it to be animated film. So people were disappointed with the outcome and hence it faced massive trolling on social media.

He further stated that Adipurush is on the lines of Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone starrer Kochadaiiyaan, which was an animated film. He said that the makers failed to meet the expectations of the audience and they felt cheated after watching the teaser. "You got to prepare the audience. If you don't prepare and cheat the audience, then this is the reaction you will get. I felt cheated," Vishnu said.

Talking about Prabhas, Vishnu said that when he is watching the actor after Baahubali in an adaptation of Ramayan with a big director like Om Raut who previously gave a film like Tanhaji, he expected Adipurush to be a grand affair. "So, when these guys are coming together, people will expect big. Suddenly you come down and show them this animation, so people will react in such a manner," he concluded.

Adipurush was earlier trolled for its poor VFX that was visible in its teaser. Then the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra objected to Lord Hanuman being depicted in a leather costume. Saif Ali Khan's look as Raavan was also criticised a lot. However, the director of the film, Om Raut defended the portrayal and his creative choice.