Telugu cinema will finally see two of its iconic stars share screen space after eons as Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja are set to share screen space in Waltair Veerayya. Ravi Teja is slated to only have an extended guest appearance in the movie, with Chiranjeevi headlining the project, but nevertheless, excitement among their fans and the Telugu film audience in general as also the Telugu media is reaching the stratosphere. Chiru is already neck-deep into shooting the film and Mass Maharaja also shot earlier for it a bit albeit individually. So, the query on everyone's minds is when Megastar and Teja would film their scene together? Also Read - Varisu release date: Thalapathy Vijay starrer set to clash with Prabhas' Adipurush and these BIGGIES starring Chiranjeevi and Dhanush [Exclusive]

Ravi Teja finally joins Chiranjeevi for Waltair Veerayya shoot

Well, we finally have some good news as entertainment news website Telugu Cinema has reported that Ravi Teja has now joined the rest of the cast and crew of Waltair Veerayya, and this time it's to shoot his scene with Chiranjeevi. The shoot is currently underway at Rajamundry, a small town in Andhra Pradesh and as per the report, the two actors will can their combined scene in the movie on 21st September, with said shoot expected to last a couple of days. The report further states that their sequence together will be a village scene and word is that both superstars will be presented in larger-than-life mass avatars befitting their stature.

Waltair Veerayya heroine and Director

Waltair Veerayya is directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby of Power and Jai Lava Kusa fame, and is produced under the Myhtri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya is set for a big festive release coinciding with the Sankranti 2023 weekend.