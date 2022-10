Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy: Regular Distributors have explicitly told makers to release only one if their expectations about Biz are to be met. Producers have to risk it and go for an own release on full recoverable advance basis now. Or postpone one, which is unlikely. For all intents and purposes, Varisu aka Thalapathy 66 is easily one of the most anticipated movies of next year, and the fact that the Tamil movie arrives as early as 12th January 2023 as a grand Sankranti release makes it all the more anticipated.

Of course, the fact that it stars Thalapathy Vijay, who, up until Beast detailed his dream run, had delivered six hits in a row at the box office, is the prime factor for the excitement. Another reason is that it also marks the Tamil cinema debut of Rashmika Mandanna, who hitherto has left a huge impression on both Kannada and the Telugu film industry. And now, Director Vamshi Paidipally has revealed some interesting things about the Varisu plot and actor Vijay's presentation in the movie that's certain to further augment the euphoria among scores of Thalapathy Vijay fans out there.

Director Vamshi Paidipally drops major hint about Varisu plot

While speaking to Cinema Vikatan, Director Vamshi Paidipally revealed that though Varisu is an out-an-out family entertainer, it's also so much more because when making a film for such a huge star like Vijay actor, he can't limit it to merely one genre, highlighting how it's always a tougher job in India for filmmakers to mount such star behicles and we couldn't agree with him more. He added that it's going to be an amalgamation of genres for everybody from little 6-year old kids to grandparents to love it. Dropping another hint, the filmmakers further said that the Rashmika Mandanna is going to have a meaty role as he wouldn't want to cast a heroine just for the heck of it.