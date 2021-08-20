WHAT?! Vijay to get paid more than Rs 100 crore for Thalapathy 66? Read deets

's stardom is sky-high. With his film Master, he received Pan-India success and now he has his fans stationed in every part of the country. He is dearly loved and needless to say he is among the most bankable actors of the South Film industry. So much that the makers are willing to pay him whopping amount as remuneration. Recent reports suggest that the actor has confirmed his film Thalapathy 66 and its remuneration will leave you shocked.

Indiaglitz reported that Vijay has confirmed that Thalapathy 66 is his next project. He has also confirmed that the film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. The report also talks about his remuneration. It suggests that Thalapathy Vijay will get much above Rs 100 crore for this film. By much, we say at least 10 to 20 crore above 100 crore. If this is true, Thalapathy Vijay becomes the highest paid actor of South film industry.

It was who was said to be the highest paid actor of South. Reportedly, for his film , he received Rs 118 crore as remuneration. We wonder if Thalapathy Vijay will be able to cross his mark or not but will be definitely much close to him, if the reports turn out to be true.

Otherwise, Vijay Sethupati is currently busy shooting for his film called Beast. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. It is after the shooting of Beast comes to an end, Vijay will begin work on Thalapthy 66. We await more deets and official confirmation of the film. Until then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.