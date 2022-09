's sudden absence from social media had sparked rumours of her health issues. Reports had suggested that the Shaakuntalam actress had been advised to avoid public glare due to her severe skin disease. Her hush-hush trip to the US had also left people wondering if she had flown for her treatment. However, her manager refuted the rumours. Finally, the truth about Samantha's sudden US trip is out and it is nothing close to what rumours had suggested. Also Read - Not second marriage, Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has THIS on her mind once she returns from US

IANS quoted a source close to the actress saying that Samantha is currently busy prepping for her upcoming project, Citadel. He is working on building her character for the series in the US. 'She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series.' Also Read - Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pan-India film gets a release date; to clash with Katrina Kaif at the box office and another Bollywood biggie

The source further added that as a part of the preparations, Samantha is also jamming with different experts of filmmaking and character building and action. In addition, Citadel, the Indian divergent of the umbrella series of the same name, will also star . It will be the second spy action drama for Samantha after her hit OTT web series, The Family Man 2. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting help from THIS important person to move on and start a new journey

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Samantha announced the release date of her much-awaited historical and mythological drama Shaakuntalam, directed by . The movie will release on November 4 this year. The film, which is based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, has Samantha playing the titular role and Dev Mohan playing Dushyanta. She also has Kushi and Yashoda in the pipeline.