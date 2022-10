is known for making entertainment celebrities spill out their deepest secrets on his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Celebrities are often at their candid best and speak openly about personal lives. Even Karan tries to dig deep into his guests' lives and it was on season 6 that the host asked the most talked question about ' equation with . Also Read - Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji reveals Karan Johar was critical of his picturization of THIS important song; hated Ranbir Kapoor's feverish dance

As Prabhas' love life has always been the hot topic of discussion among fans, Karan ceased the moment and asked the star if he is currently dating anyone. Pat came Prabhas' reply, "No." When Karan further prodded, "So, the rumours about you dating Anushka Shetty are true or not?” Prabhas replied, "You started them” followed by a laughter. This answer left everyone in splits. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri and more celebs who have slammed Karan Johar’s chat show

Watch Karan asking Prabhas the burning question here:

Leave it to @karanjohar to ask these perfect gentlemen, the perfectly wrong questions on #KoffeeWithKaran. #KoffeeWithTeamBaahubali pic.twitter.com/EKl7cgkemD — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 16, 2018

There have been many times in the past when Prabhas was linked with Anushka. The two share a great equation and are thickest of friends. In an interview, when Anushka was asked to name 3 qualities of Prabhas, she replied, "His loyalty towards his friends. He is someone who prefers to grow. He introspects and grows into himself. His biggest challenge is himself so he understands and grows that way." Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas' fans left unimpressed and in shock with the first look [View Reactions]

Anushka's gestures towards Prabhas have often sparked speculations of their romance. On Prabhas' 41st birthday, Anushka had called the Baahubali star 'Pupsu' in her caption. "Happy happy happy birthday pupsu... totally love the feel and look of radhe Shyam ... looking forward UV creations, Radha Krishna garu ,Pooja , cast and crew... all the very best," read her note. She had also Prabhas as her 3 AM friend.

There have also been rumours of their marriage but both Anushka and Prabhas refuted it from time to time. Recently, there were reports that Prabhas is dating his Adipurush costar , however, there's no confirmation on the same.