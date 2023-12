South actress Nayanthara is one of the biggest actor's south film industries has. The kind of work she chooses to do, the way she leads her personal life is something which is very inspiring and commendable. Not only normal people but even celebrities adore Nayanthara's aura. One such celebrity who is deeply smitten by the Jawan actor is O Antava star south actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu mentioned that how she loves Nayanthara who is also the biggest actress of South. To which host Karan Johar said not according to his list.

Karan Johar doesn't consider Nayanthara as the biggest South Indian actress

It so happened that Samantha Ruth Prabhu who graced the Koffee with Karan 7 couch along with actor Akshay Kumar was speaking about her experience of working with Nayanthara in a film. The actress further reveled that how Nayanthara is one of the biggest actresses in South industry. To which Karan Johar immediately replied not according to his list. Samantha for few seconds was taken back by Karan's reply however she continued the conversation. Check out the video below.

@Samanthaprabhu2 Is such a Sweetheart & Sharing her Lovable bond with #Nayanthara ❤️ @karanjohar She is not far in your list coz Your list is full of Nepo-Products which doesn’t deserve any arguements and discussions. #KoffeeWithKaran #LadySuperStar pic.twitter.com/TDUXGT871Z — avi ? (@ursavian) July 21, 2022

When the episode featuring this conversation was out, Karan Johar was vehemently bashed by Nayanthara fans. The film maker eventually reveled that he was referring to the Ormax list of top actors which was given to him by his team at that time. His statement of Nayanthara not being the biggest south actress was not his personal opinion.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu smitten by Nayanthara's beauty on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has highly spoken about her working experience with south actor Nayanthara on the 2022 film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. Samantha shared that Nayanthara didn't have any air around her in fact she was a joy to work with. Prabhu further mentioned that while people kept asking about if there was any friction between them, she had only beautiful stories to share of the time spend with the Jawan actor. The actress said at the last day of shoot she and Nayanthara hugged each other and cried.