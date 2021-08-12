While the 'lady superstar' is in a steady relationship with fiancee and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, a decade back, her affair with action, choreographer and director Prabhudeva was the hottest news of the town. Prabhudeva, who was already married to Latha at that time, reportedly stayed in a relationship with Nayanthara for three-and-a-half years. When Latha came to know about this, she dragged the matter in the court and cursed the actress for stealing her husband. Also Read - Did you know that Prabhudheva's ex-wife, Latha, wanted to kick Nayanthara for stealing her husband?

Latha had said, "At the same time it should punish the woman who steals others husband illegally. I have requested the police and judicial set up to arrest for her intention of stealing my husband from me. If I see the actress anywhere, I will surely kick her on the spot. She is the best example for a bad woman." While Prabhudeva got divorced from his first wife on 2010, the relationship between the director and actress too hit the rough patch and in 2012 they confirmed their breakup by releasing a statement. Reportedly, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are expected to tie the knot post the pandemic crisis as the filmmaker told a fan on Instagram, “I am saving money for the marriage and I will wait for the corona crisis to end.” Also Read - Rajinikanth's wife requests police protection for daughter Soundarya's wedding next week?

இவள் பார்வையில் இருந்து தப்ப முடியாது! இது குற்றம் கண்டால் சுட்டெரிக்கும் நயன்தாராவின் #நெற்றிக்கண் Watch the Sneak Peek Now :- https://t.co/EEfxOtIhmu#Netrikann Streaming from August 13th in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. — Rowdy Pictures Pvt Ltd (@Rowdy_Pictures) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be next seen in Netrikann, which premiere on Disney+Hotstar tomorrow. The film is produced by Nayanthara's beau and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy pictures. The venture is the remake of a Korean film Blind. Directed by Milind Rau of Aval fame, Netrikann also stars Ajmal, Manikandan and Saran in pivotal roles. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Rajnikanth's wife Latha in legal soup for forging documents in the court of law!