Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in the country. For his style, dance and performance, the actor has been winning hearts from all across. Allu Arjun has been doing Telugu films only but has a huge amount of fans from every corner of the country. Thanks to Pushpa, the actor gained popularity across the world with his raw and rustic avatar and the 'thaggede le' dialogue that went viral along with Saami Saami and O Anatava songs.

Well, initially, when Allu Arjun was just a budding star, the actor was drunk while driving a car and during one of the drunk driving tests in Hyderabad, it is said that the actor was tested drunk. Also, a video was doing rounds on social media to show how Arjun skipped the drunk driving test and was arguing with the cops. According to gomolo.com, in an article that was published back then, it is reported that Allu Arjun later clarified on his Facebook page that the police asked the actor to blow in the breath analyzer and Arjun chose not to as he felt uncomfortable.

He mentioned that all the media were recording the incident which he was not okay with. He wrote he felt disrespectful that the video was represented in such a wrong manner. If a similar incident would have happened now, things would have been a lot different and he would be setting the wrong example to his fans. Allu Arjun is called 'Mallu Arjun' by his Malayalam fans and he even has a huge market there.

But now, Allu Arjun's team, which looks into everything about him is always alert and makes sure he doesn't get into any controversies. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the shoot of Pushpa 2.