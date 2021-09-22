When R Madhavan was ‘advised’ to lie about his marital status for the benefit of Mani Ratnam’s film

is one of the rare actors, who has the perfect blend of charming looks and impeccable acting skills. From to Vikram Vedha, the handsome hunk has showcased his versatility and garnered accolades from everyone. Alaipayuthey and established him as a romantic hero in Kollywood. And recently, Madhavan shared a very interesting story that happened during the shooting of his Alaipayuthey with , which surprised the actor. Also Read - Netizens troll Shah Rukh Khan for film with Rajkumar Hirani with viral meme

In a recent interview with Brut India, the star revealed that during the release of Alaipayuthey, the PR department of the film told him to keep his marriage a secret as no married actor has ever made it in the film industry as a romantic hero. It was believed that girls will not take much interest in him as he is a married man and it will be harmful for the film. The actor in the interview said that he is not comfortable with a lie and especially about a woman, who is a part of his life. While Maddy was worried, he asked Mani Ratnam that whether the filmmaker wants to comply, to which the director said, "You do whatever you want." Also Read - 3 Idiots, Jolly LLB, OMG, Badhaai Ho and more – 10 Bollywood social comedies to catch up on before Helmet hits ZEE5

So, when the press meeting happened and the journalists asked him about the news of his marriage, he openly said that after dating for nine years, he married his wife 4 months back and her name is Sarita. He further added that he is an actor, but he can't undermine or insult his wife and at the same time he wants Tamil audiences to like his films. Well, these words of R Madhavan won the hearts of many, and as you know, the rest is history. Alaipayuthey turned out to be one of the cult-classics of Kollywood, where audience showered love on the lead actor and Shalini (Thala Ajith's wife) for their mesmerising chemistry. The film was later remade in Hindi as Saathiya with and , which was a box office blockbuster. Also Read - 6 evergreen movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn that fans can never tire of watching