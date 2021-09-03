Director Prashanth Neel's action packed thriller KGF Chapter 1 had shaken the box office with its arrival. The movie was released alongside 's much-awaited film Zero in the Hindi market. Surprisingly, Rocking Star Yash's film had made the maximum impact at the box office than SRK's Zero which turned out to be a dud. Yash was being showered with praises from all corners but his reply on beating Shah Rukh Khan at the box office made him won several hearts. Also Read - Did you know? KGF 2 star Yash changed his screen name for THIS reason

When Yash was asked about his reaction on KGF making a better business than Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, the Kannada star had said that it wouldn't be proper to say that he has beaten anyone or vice versa when it comes to Shah Rukh Khan whom he called an inspiration.

"You should never say that because I can't beat anyone or none can beat me...It is all about what I do and this time, I feel we have done a better work or maybe people are liking this kind of films so that doesn't mean that I become greater than somebody or somebody becomes less. It is not nice to say that... Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and he has done amazing job....has been entertaining us for many years," Yash was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 is all set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. The makers had taken to Twitter to announce the new release date and had written, "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on April 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14."

The movie is ready for release, but due to Covid, its release was deferred indefinitely by its makers. It was earlier scheduled to release on July 16. Yash plays the lead role, while Bollywood superstar, plays an antagonist's role in this movie. Its ensemble cast has evoked a lot of positive response among moviegoers. The movie will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.