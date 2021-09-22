When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'completely husband material' and confessed he fell in love with the actress despite seeing her make ‘horrible mistakes’

The divorce rumours of and Akkineni has been grabbing the headlines for some time now. While Sam's recent tweet for father-in-law, Nagarjuna Akkineni hinted that all is well between the duo, we stumbled upon an old interview of 2019, when the The Family Man 2 actress made an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars (Telugu), which was hosted by . Also Read - Amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to move to Mumbai soon?

In the show, Sam praised Naga Chaitanya and said, "Chay is completely husband material. He has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn't have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right? Anybody else only knows me halfway."

The actress said despite seeing her making horrible mistakes, he fell in love with her. "As a human being also, he has seen me make the most horrible mistakes," said the actress adding that it was a big deal 'for people to love you despite the things that you are not proud of'. When Lakshmi questioned Samantha, "Being single to being with a man, what are the differences in the bedroom?" The actress answered, "Chay is married to his pillow. Even if I have to hug him, the pillow is always between us. He is going to kill me if I say more. I think I have said enough."

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya recently wrapped up the shooting of and 's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is directed by helmer Advait Chandan. The film is set to hit the screens during the Christmas weekend. On the other hand, Samantha completed the filming of 's Shaakuntalam, which also features Allu Arha and Dev Mohan in pivotal roles.