Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gaining a lot of popularity among the masses with her exceptional performances in films. The hottie manages to stay in the news for reasons about her professional and personal life. The actress has often managed to slam trollers with her on-point replies and won hearts with her bold and sassy avatar. After her divorce news, there were various speculations about Samantha’s second marriage. According to a Telugu media portal, Cine Josh, Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev has convinced Samantha to get married again. Yes, you read that right! There are reports that she has given a nod to the same and has not reacted to this news yet. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to get married post divorce with Naga Chaitanaya; SS Rajamouli's RRR still has a chance at Oscars and more

Samantha parted ways with her ex-husband last year and several rumors about her grabbed all the attention. The two were married for four years before they decided to get separated. The Yashoda actress bashed them all in style. There are reports which claim that Samantha did not want to have children and also opted for abortions. She was also accused of having affairs. Samantha had issued an official statement on her Instagram back then and had written that, “They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me." Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 10 actresses who can carry both sari and bikini with equal grace [View Pics]

Moreover, there were rumours that Naga Chaitanya is dating Shobhita Dhulipala and this news spread like a wildfire. and Naga met on the sets of the 2010 Telugu film . Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to marry for the second time after her divorce with Naga Chaitanya? Here's what we know

Advertisement

On the work front, Samantha has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and Kushi in the pipelines. Yashoda is directed by Hari and Harish and the film will feature and in pivotal roles. Samantha will share screen space with in Kushi. Samantha will make her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurana in Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy.