When Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about a past toxic relationship and said, 'I am fortunate for a husband like Naga Chaitanya'

Every passing day, we have been seeing new updates and developments over the divorce rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two finally put all rumours to rest on October 2, when they officially announced their separation. While their family members intervened in the matter and convinced the duo to not take the extreme step, nothing worked. While their fans are heartbroken, here's a lookback at the good times, when in 2018, the Eega actress had revealed how she feels blessed that she has a husband like Naga Chaitanya.

During the promotions of Mahanati, which is based on the life of actress Savitri, Samantha revealed how she escaped of becoming another Savitri and said, "I would have also gone through the same experience faced by Savitri. But, I realized it and came out of it. I knew that our relationship wouldn't end well. I consider myself to be fortunate that I have got a husband like Naga Chaitanya."

In Nag Ashwin's Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh portrayed the role of Savitri while Dulquer Salmaan played Gemini Ganesan. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in the role of a journalist named Vani. Keerthy Suresh had bagged the National Award of Best actress for her portrayal of the late south actress.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the duo are busy with multiple projects. Naga Chaitanya has wrapped up the shooting of his Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor and is now busy with Vikram Kumar's Thank You costarring Raashi Khanna and Avika Gor. On the other hand, Samantha has wrapped up the shooting of Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.