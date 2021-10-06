It was certainly a heartbreaking moment for all the ChaySam fans after their most loved Tollywood couple and announced their break-up, ending weeks of suspense and speculation over the status of their marriage. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Naga Chaitanya split: When the couple nailed the ‘how well do you know me’ challenge and proved they are perfect together

The end of the fairy-tale love story came a few days short of their fourth wedding anniversary. A not-so-friendly statement on Samantha's social media handles clarified that the couple have decided to move on. Her estranged husband, Naga Chaitanya also confirmed the news on his handles. As did the Telugu superstar , Naga Chaitanya's father, who in his carefully worded tweet declared that Samantha "will always be dear to us."

After keeping their long courtship kept under wraps, the couple got married in Goa in 2017. It was a match made in tinseltown heaven, it seemed at the time. On screen, the pair exuded an innocent charm with Ye Maya Chesaave, 's 2010 romnatic drama that launched debutant Samantha. It was followed by a couple more silver-screen outings, including Majili, and finally the Nagarjuna home-production Manam, which sealed Samantha's place as a bona fide member of the Akkineni family.

The couple were really in a happy place back then. Samantha had even talked about having a baby with Naga Chaitanya and taking a break from acting for a few years after embracing motherhood.

"When I have a child, that child is going to be my universe. I had the greatest respect for working mothers. My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults, who haven't had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. That's something that has stuck with me. So I think the first few years after I have a child, I would not be anywhere. That child will be everything for me," Samantha had told Film Companion in an old interview.

But unfortunately, destiny had different plans for ChaySam as they now begin their walk on separate paths.