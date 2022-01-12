When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said 'no one's life is perfect' and urged fans to seek help – watch video

faced some hard times last year post her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The two love birds indeed broke the hearts of ChaySam fans when they announced their split. Samantha and Chay had become the talk of the town as it followed various speculations on the reasons for their separation. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and maintained a stoic silence on their divorce. However, of late, Samantha has been sharing healing thoughts and quotes. And amidst all of this, a video of the Majili actress is going viral. In the video, Samantha is heard talking about how no one's life is perfect. Also Read - Tamil actor Siddharth's old mean tweet on Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce goes viral amidst Saina Nehwal row

While talking about having low phases in life, Samantha asked her fans to not give in to the pressure and seek help and normalise seeking help. Samantha is heard saying, "I believe, in an increasingly stressful world, there's so much focus whether it is on social media, on portraying 'perfect lives." The actress reiterated that no one's life is perfect. "Trust me, no one's life is perfect," Samantha said. She urged fans to seek help and families and friends to encourage and normalise seeking help. "When you are going through a low (phase), it's also a time for friends and family to not just say 'Calm down it's going to be okay'." She said, "It's not. It's definitely not."

Samantha further added that it's time for friends and family to say 'if you need help, ask for help, seek out help'. She added that asking for help is normal and it is for all of us. Samantha said that everyone has a low phase in their lives and hence seeking help is normal. Check out the video below:

On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's job front, she has 's Shaakuntalam. The mythological love story also stars Dev Mohan in the lead. The actress has Vignesh Shivan's Kaatha Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Nayanthara and . Samantha was reportedly shooting for Yashodha. The actress has a Hollywood project in her kitty too called Arrangements of Love.