Rashmika Mandanna has become the talk of the town in merely a span of few years, such has been her meteoric rise in the South film industries be it Kollywod, Tollywood or Sandalwood. Also, given the popularity of South movies in Hindi markets ever since OTT platforms brought everything closer since the first lockdown and even before that, with YouTube and Hindi movie channels bombarding us with dubbed versions of South films, especially Tamil and Telugu cinema, Rashmka Mandanna has become quite the known face with those usually accustomed to Bollywood movies. As such, every little things she does or says grabs headlines these days – case in point being this recent interview of hers.

Given that she's one of the few South stars who's doing films in multiple languages like and are, Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about them in an interview to Times of India, where she spoke about breaking the language barrier with such projects as also the revolution brought about by pan-India films like and KGF, opining how the audience is now interested in the concept a film has to offer, with language no longer proving to be that much of a barrier like before, adding that she'll pick up any good script in any language as she doesn't like having barriers around her.

In the same breath, the actress weighed in on the Kannada audience feeling possessive about her – considering that she began her journey in Kannada cinema and was christened Kannada crush prior to branching out in other film industries – appreciating Kannadigas for all the love they've showered on her, but also making it clear that can't be doing one film a year, shocking disclosing that actresses in the country need to be doing at least four movie in a calendar year as compared to one movie done by a top male star in order to stay relevant with the masses and attract their attention.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen opposite Stylish Star and Malayalam star in Pushpa, which is gearing up for a Christmas weekend release. She's also prepping for her entry into Bollywood with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye, alongside and , which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor.