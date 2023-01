SS Rajamouli’s RRR is making noise internationally winning prestigious awards. The film won the best original song award at Golden Globes Awards following that the film won two titles at Critics Choice Awards in the category of best foreign film and best song. While everyone is celebrating the success an old video of the RRR event went viral where SS Rajamouli roasted Karan Johar. During the event, KJo spoke of being hurt after Rajamouli chucked him out from presenting the Hindi version of the film. The filmmaker was sad about not distributing the blockbuster film in the Hindi belt after Baahubali. Also Read - Ram Charan recalls his 'scared to death experience' shooting RRR song Naatu Naatu

Karan Johar presented Baahubali directed by SS Rajamouli for the Hindi audience. However, when the Telugu director came up with another high-budget larger-than-life pan-India film he didn't approach Johar for the Hindi version. This saddened Dharma Productions' owner who then asked why he wasn't given the rights when he backed both versions of starrer . Replying to his question Rajamouli gave a savage answer.

RRR director said you made crores of business with Baahubali but gave nothing in return. As a director, Rajamouli expected some gifts when a producer makes amole of money with a film. Taunting , the director said what he gave was just inviting his show and gave a phone and Bluetooth speaker and you want the rights of RRR Hindi.

Rajamouli further mentioned what he received from other producer when they made money from his films. promised the director a sea-facing flat in Bandra after RRR is a success. D. V. V. Danayya has promised him 1 acre plot in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion was a blockbuster pan India film. Karan Johar minted a whooping amount when the film ruled over the Hindi audience. After not receiving any profit from Dharma Productions, SS Rajamouli approached Pen Studios’ Jayantilal Gada to present RRR Hindi.