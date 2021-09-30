There is no respite for and from these ongoing divorce rumours. The couple have sparked the speculations of their separation ever since Samantha removed Akkineni surname from her social media handles. Several reports have surfaced on the internet claiming various reasons behind their troubled marriage. And Samantha's absence from Naga's Love Story success bash has yet again made ChaySam fans restless. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Naga Chaitanya confessed it took him 7 years to 'impress' Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga and 's recently released film Love Story has been received very well by the audience and critics alike. The movie is being appreciated from all corners. At the success meet of Love Story held in Hyderabad, turned emotional as he praised his son and thanked director Sekhar Kammula for making Naga Chaitanya a star actor.

Sharing his joy on social media, Naga shared a group picture with Sai and others from the success bash. However, fans were not happy with the fact that Samantha was no where to be seen in the picture with him. They began asking him, 'where is Samantha?' while another commented, 'Sam?' with a crying face emoji. One user joked that Samantha is the one clicking the picture that's why she was missing from the group photograph.

It was recently reported that Samantha and Naga are worried about the divorce rumours since they are planning a baby together. Samantha also dismissed the reports of her moving to Mumbai and clarified that she will continue to stay in Hyderabad. The report also claimed that Samantha isn't reading new scripts or signing new projects.

Meanwhile, expressing his emotions for the success of Love Story and Naga's performance, Nagarjuna said, "What can I say about my son (smiles). I am fully satisfied with the performance of Naga Chaitanya in the movie. I was telling Sekhar Kammula that actor and star are two different things and words. Thank you, Sekhar for making Chaitanya a star actor. You have taken him on a completely new journey and path. Thank you for that. Nana (Naga Chaitanya), you have done a fantastic in the film. That’s all I can say. You made me cry, and you made me laugh. It is already 50 years since the release of Prem Nagar, the biggest hit in Nanna’s (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) career. During its release, there was a cyclone. Coincidentally, after 50 years, Love Story too had its release on the same date (September 24) amid cyclone and Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Love Story is becoming another Prem Nagar by fighting all the hurdles. Thank you all for that.”