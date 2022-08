With the stupendous success of RRR, South Indian actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have become household names across the nation. Their popularity increased several folds and now every move of the two stars goes through media and fans' scrutiny. Jr NTR's recent move has raised eyebrows. The actor recently had a meet and greet session with Home Minister Amit Shah. Reportedly, the politician was in Telegana to be a part of a public meeting held by Munugodu. Later, he met Jr NTR. Also Read - South Weekly News Rewind: Jr NTR and RRR in Oscars 2023 race, Prabhas' Salaar gets release date, Liger's Aafat song criticised for 'rape dialogue' in lyrics and more

Jr NTR and Amit Shah's pictures go viral

Amit Shah took to his Twitter handle to share pictures taken during his meeting with the actor. Jr NTR could be seen dressed in a blue shirt and pants. The politician shared the pictures and praised Jr NTR's acting chops. He wrote, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad." Now, netizens are wondering what was the motive behind this meet and greet. Fans are speculating over Jr NTR's entry into politics. But reports suggest that Amit Shah wanted to congratulate the star over his performance in RRR. Reportedly, their meeting lasted for over 20 mins. Check out Amit Shah's tweet below: Also Read - Thiruchitrambalam star Dhanush to Pushpa actor Fahadh Faasil: South Indian actors who are multi-talented; here's proof

Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad. అత్యంత ప్రతిభావంతుడైన నటుడు మరియు మన తెలుగు సినిమా తారక రత్నం అయిన జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో ఈ రోజు హైదరాబాద్‌లో కలిసి మాట్లాడటం చాలా ఆనందంగా అనిపించింది.@tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/FyXuXCM0bZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2022

Jr NTR too responded to Amit Shah's tweet and thanked him for his kind words. He said that they had a delightful conversation. Also Read - Karthikeya 2 Hindi success gets Nikhil Siddhartha in Prabhas, Jr NTR, and others' league as pan-India star

Advertisement

Jr NTR's upcoming projects

Talking about Jr NTR's upcoming projects, he has announced NTR 30 and NTR 31. While NTR 30 is directed by Koratala Shiva, NTR 31 is directed by Prashanth Neel. The details of both the films have been kept under wraps.