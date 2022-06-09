Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are getting married today in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. The couple's wedding will supposedly be attended by some of South Indian film industry's top stars like , , , Ajith and others. Buzz is that will also be headed to Chennai for the nuptials. Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan have teamed up for the first time for Atlee's Jawan. As per News 18, he has already landed in Chennai for the wedding. However, the pictures are not out as yet. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly down with COVID-19. But there was no official confirmation from him or his team. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli flaunts her HOTTEST curves in the tinniest yellow shimmer dress; pictures leave fans screaming 'Oh my god that is hot' [VIEW HERE]

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are tying the knot after dating since 2015. They met on a film and slowly became good friends. Nayanthara who is away from social media, and does not do many interviews revealed that they got engaged some months back. She said that Vignesh Shivan is someone who has truly inspired her to be her best version. Nayanthara said that he takes pride in her success, and motivates her to take on more work. She said not many men have this tendency to rejoice the successes of their partners.

The marriage is happening in Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram. It is one of the luxury properties there. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have also invited the chief minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin along with his son, Udhyanidhi Stalin who is a producer and film actor. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's wedding photography will be done by Joseph Radhik who has done most of the celeb weddings in India. Atlee's film Jawan is going to come in cinemas in June 2023. Shah Rukh Khan is playing a double role in the movie. It seems was the first choice but ultimately Nayanthara bagged the role.