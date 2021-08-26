Rakul Preet Singh has taken a lot of risks in her career. While she was leading in the South industry post the success of her Dhruva with Ram Charan, she decided to move to Bollywood. At that time, Rakul Preet Singh rejected a lot of South offers and tried Bollywood. However, she couldn't make it big in Bollywood as well. Soon she returned to South and featured in some big flops like Manmadhudu 2 and NGK before COVID-19 times. It has been reported that Rakul does not want to do glam roles in Telugu industry. She then did Bollywood movies again like De De Pyaar De with Ajay Devgn but that did not help. Also Read - BREAKING! Sidharth Malhotra drops CRUCIAL DEETS about the premise and release of Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet [EXCLUSIVE]

Now, we will see her back in Tollywood with Krish's Kondapolam where she plays the role of Obulamma, a shepherd. Rakul has only Indian 2 in her kitty. She has her hopes on Kondapolam that it might revive her career in Tollywood. Recently, there have reports that Rakul Preet Singh had no work in Tollywood. The actress then slammed the report of having no work in Tollywood. The actress quoted the entertainment portal, who claimed that Rakul admitted of having no work in Telugu films and tweeted, "I wonder when I said this. Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that I am doing right now then plz help my team. #anythingforheadlines." On the professional front, she is currently busy with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer May Day, where she is portraying the character of a pilot.

Speaking about the excitement of joining this team, Rakul Preet said, "I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too:) When I decided to be an actor like all the other aspiring actors I had a dream to work with Mr. Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true." The film also features Angira Dhar and Ajey Nagar in pivotal roles.