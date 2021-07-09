Will Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opt for an OTT release? The maverick filmmaker spills the beans

One of the finest filmmakers of the country, , who delivered films like , Bombay, , Guru and many others, is currently busy with his ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan, which features the ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, , , , Jayaram, , Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. Expected to be one of the costliest films of Kollywood, the film has been in the news since its inception. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and more: Bollywood's leading ladies who hit headlines for refusing films with the Khans

While the fans are more than excited to watch the first look and promo of the film, Mani Ratnam was recently by Sreedhar Pillai whether he is planning to release this mega-budget film on an OTT platform, to which he completely denied and said, "When is the Pandemic going away? We have some more shoot left, though I would say a substantial part of the film has been shot, almost 75 percent. It's tough doing the film in these difficult times. The scale and canvass of Ponniyin Selvan is bigger than my previous films The film will only first premiere in a theatre." Well, this answer from the filmmaker will definitely make all cine-goers happy.

Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai will portray Nandini—wife of Chola Kingdom's Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar and Nandini's mother—Mandakini Devi's part, who was a mute queen. Though the primary focus will be on Nandini's life. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel and will narrate the story of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Raja Raja Chola I. Interestingly, Mani has worked with Vikram, Karthi and Aishwarya in films like , Guru and Kaatru Veliyidai. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the music is composed by AR Rahman.