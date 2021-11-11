Will Rashmika Mandanna date a man younger than her? Pushpa actress answers

Popular south actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is fondly called as 'Karnataka Crush' by the fans, recently spilled the beans on her love life. While she has been often linked with , the actress has denied it and said that she is single. In a recent show, when Rashmika was asked that whether she will date a guy, who is younger than her, the Kirik Party star replied that more than age, it is about the person, who makes them feel about themselves. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s fab dance moves in RRR song Nattu Naatu impress fans, Nayanthara to take on Shah Rukh Khan and more

She also shared her thoughts on boys, who pose shirtless pics on social media and said, "I really appreciate guys going and working out and looking extremely ripped and fit. That shows how dedicated you are. But then again, why would you want to put it as your profile picture? Like, let people get to know you to actually get to that phase where they see your body." Undoubtedly, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the desirable women of the country and her thoughts on Mr Perfect is to the point.

On the professional front, Rashmika will be next seen in 's Pushpa, which is set to hit the screens on December 17. While , who is making his Telugu debut will play the lead antagonist in the film, it also features Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, in supporting roles. Talking about the film, it will release in multiple languages, including Hindi. The first look of the film was released on the actor's 37th birthday, where we saw the Stylish Star in a raw and rustic avatar. It was officially launched in 2019 October in Hyderabad and is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It is directed by , who previously collaborated with the star on Arya and .