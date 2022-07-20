Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu taste massive success with Shaakuntalam? Astrologer Predicts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become famous across the nation. She appeared in item number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise and it became a rage. Fans loved her bold avatar in the song. Now, the actress has many projects in the pipeline. One of the biggest films of her that is going to release soon is Shaakuntalam. The film has been creating quite a lot of buzz among the masses. It is a Telugu film that has been directed by Gunashekar. So will this film be a success? Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kiccha Sudeep on death threats to Salman Khan, debate with Ajay Devgn; rumoured love birds Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari spotted and more

As reported by news18, astrologer Venu Swamy states that 's time is good till 2024. She will taste great success in this period. Shakuntalam will be a hit and it will bring great success to her. He is the same astrologer who had predicted that there is Samantha Ruth Prabhu and 's paradise.

It was last year that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation. Taking to social media, both of them announced that they have decided to part ways and end their 4-year-old marriage. Their post read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

Ever since then Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making it to the headlines for several reasons. Now, reports have it that the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been signed which will be produced by . Details of her character are yet under wrap. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is soon going to be seen in Koffee With Karan 7 along with . The promo has already created quite a stir and fans are excited to see the full episode.