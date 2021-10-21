Baahubali star Prabhas will celebrate his 42nd birthday on October 23. The actor has a massive fan following. The best part about his birthdays are the return gifts he gives to his fans in the form of some movie announcements, teasers, first looks and more. This year will be no different. On his birthday, the makers of Radhe Shyam will unveil the teaser. On the other hand, the makers of Adipurush will reveal a new poster of the film. The film is already on the verge of completion of its shooting. Recently, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan completed shooting for the show and soon Prabhas will also finish working. Also Read - 'People think Prabhas is shy but the truth is...' Kriti Sanon reveals shocking details about Adipurush co-star

Hence, on his birthday, the makers decided to reveal a new poster. The makers of Salaar will also release a photo of Prabhas from the film. Well, we will get three big surprises on Prabhas' birthday this year. Isn't it exciting? Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar has been in the news since its inception. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to release. Recently, a video of Prabhas in a tough action mode has gone viral from the sets. Fans have been re-sharing the video and are loving Prabhas in that look.

Talking about the film, there have been reports that the makers have shot the film with the 'Dark Centric Theme' technology. This technology is used in popular films like Batman Trilogy, Tenet, Matrix and others. Salaar has become the first film to use to technology and we can certainly expect something unique and new from Salaar. Shruti Haasan and Prabhas have formed a good bond on the sets of the film. In the last month, we saw Prabhas treating costar Shruti Haasan with some best delicacies on the sets of the film. The actress had expressed gratitude to the Baahubali star and shared a video on one of her insta-stories