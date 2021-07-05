Woah! Thala Ajith's Valimai does all-time record business even before the release of its first look

Thala Ajith's Valimai is one of the highly-anticipated Tamil films among the fans. While the audience is waiting for the first look of the film, the action-packed venture has achieved a milestone even before its social media promotions. As per the latest reports, the worldwide theatrical, satellite and digital rights of Valimai have been acquired at the insane price of Rs 210- Rs 215 crore. Well, this has become the biggest deal ever by a Tamil film and that too before the release of its first look. We can surely say the star power of Thala Ajith is the reason behind this huge deal. Also Read - Valimai and Thala 61 UPDATES: Genre, shooting details and release dates of Thala Ajith's film REVEALED – deets inside

While we all know that RX 100 fame Kartikeya Gummakonda is playing the lead antagonist in the film, the plot of Valimai revolves around him and his biking gang, who are street bikers and are engaged in illegal things and Thala Ajith is taking on this gang as a kickass cop, who wants to eradicate the crime completely. In the film, we will see multiple bike chasing scenes and reportedly both the stars have not used any body double or VFX to perform these stunts, so that it looks authentic on the silver screen. Top action directors have come on board for this and that's why the film took longer for completion.

The film marks the second collaboration between Thala Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official remake of Pink. It also features in a lead role. The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Reportedly, the makers of the film are planning to release during the festive weekend of Diwali.