Woman blames Thala Ajith for losing her job; attempts suicide by setting herself ablaze in front of actor's house

In a shocking development, a woman attempted suicide by trying to set herself ablaze in front of Tamil actor 's house in Chennai on Monday. According to the reports, the woman was dejected after she failed to meet the actor and blamed him for losing her job.

The woman, identified as Farzana, was accompanied by another woman who reached Thala Ajith's house on Monday after her previous failed attempt. She was again stopped by the police officials posted at the actor's house.

She used to work as a nurse at a private hospital near Teynampet. She was dismissed from her job after she shot and uploaded a video of Thala Ajith and his wife Shalini on social media when they had visited the hospital last year. After the video went viral on the internet, the hospital management decided to relieve her of her duties for breaking employment rules.

Farzana had then reportedly approached the actor's wife to help her get back her job. However, they refused to do so since the hospital management apparently had other issues with her as well.

When Farzana again tried to meet the actor on Monday, the police officials tried to pacify her and asked to go back. However, she decided to took the extreme step by trying to set herself on fire blaming the actor for losing her job. The officials were quick to pour water on her to prevent her from attempting suicide.

Both the women were detained post the incident. However, no case was registered against them. The police provided counsel to the woman and sent her back to her residence. The video of the woman had gone viral on the internet.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Ajith is currently shooting for his much awaited movie Valimai. The teaser of the film was recently released and it raised the excitement levels among the fans. Producer also opened up about Thala Ajith's unprecedented fan following and said that he witnessed the mass hysteria when he went to watch Viswasam in Chennai in 2019.

The makers of Valimai have announced the release date of the film, which is Pongal 2022. The makers recently wrapped up the last schedule of the film in Russia post which the lead actor went on a bike trip to explore the beauty of the city.

The film marks the second collaboration between Thala Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official remake of , , and starrer Pink. Valimai also stars Kartikeya, , Bani J and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Thala Ajith, Boney Kapoor and H Vinoth will collaborate again for Thala 61, which will go on floors later this year.