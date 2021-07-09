World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna sets major fitness goals as she shares the glimpse of her workout routine – watch video

The gorgeous beauty of the south industry, Raashi Khanna, who featured in films like Jai Lava Kusa, World Famous Lover, Venky Mama and others, is setting major fitness goals among her fans as she recently shared a glimpse of her workout video, which will definitely make you inspire to hit the gym right now. In the video, we see Raashi in an orange athleisure performing cardio, squats, weight training, abs workouts and other forms of exercises. Also Read - Can't get enough of The Family Man? Watch THESE 5 titles by creators Raj & DK on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

In one of the interviews, Raashi Khanna admitted that she avoids whatever she loves to eat and works out like an athlete to stay in shape. On the professional front, Raashi Khanna is currently shooting for Akkineni's Thank You, which is directed . Talking about the film, she recently said, "It is amazing to be collaborating with the best in the industry. Vikram Kumar is a gifted director and working with Chaitanya keeps me on my toes. The cinematographer of the film P C Sriram sir is fantastic at what he does and I always wanted to work with him. Here in Turin and Milan the COVID-19 cases are not as many as they are everywhere else. We are a very small unit and we're taking all the necessary precautions. I'm excited to be shooting this wonderful film. Although I'm here, my heart is still in my country."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

Raashi Khanna will also be seen in a web series along side , which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It is made by The Family Man franchise creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who also directed films like , Shor In The City and others. So, are you excited for her upcoming projects? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.