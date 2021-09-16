Some days ago, Prabhas was massively trolled after being spotted looking, according to social media users, extremely overweight and, frankly speaking, quite worn out from his appearance, at least that's what the chatter was online. Netizens were quick to point how the star had put on oodles of weight, how his face was looking bloated, eyes sunken and, most importantly, how he appeared to have lose all his chiseled features and charming looks, which were apparent in the Baahubali movies. While his fans were quick to jump to his defense, their love trumping what was obviously pointed out by other neutral parties, the damage had already been done. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: All about Ranbir Kapoor’s OTT debut, Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush’s release plan and more

Well, if reports are to be believed, then it's not just a case of the camera angle capturing in an unflattering pose or people eager to troll him. It's being said that the actor has actually gained a vast amount of weight and his appearances has severely aged, looking like a shadow of his Baahubali self. And this has apparently rung alarm bells among the team of his upcoming biggie, Adipurush, touted to be the biggest of all his forthcoming big-budget, pan-India films.

As per a report in The Hands India, Prabhas' Adipurush Director, Om Raut, is extremely worried about his lead star's looks, and he, along with the producers and other important members of the movie's crew, have convinced their protagonist tp travel to the UK for a special body test to learn the reason for his weight gain. The report further states that he'll be undergoing treatment from a world-renowned doctor and dietician, after which strict and extreme measures will be taken to check his weight gain and looks and return them to what they were before.