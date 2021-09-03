Hina Khan is television's most loved actress. She began her career as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had an 8-year long journey with that show. Post that we saw her doing reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. She became the runner-up of both these shows and was loved by the audience. We also saw her on the big screens and at Cannes Film Festival. Hina Khan has impressed us with each of the characters she played on-screen. She has a massive fan following today and now as per various reports on social media, it is being said that Hina Khan will be making her South film debut soon. Also Read - Beware, ladies! Hina Khan can steal your man – Watch her turn into a 'Temptress' in latest video

Yes, she will be a part of Prabhas' Vrindavana. Well, this is surely the best news for all Hina Khan fans. Watching the actress with South star Prabhas will be a treat. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Talking about Prabhas, on the occasion of Janmashthami, the makers of Radhe Shyam gave a beautiful surprise to all Prabhas and Pooja Hegde fans. They unveiled the latest poster of Prabhas and Pooja from Radhe Shyam. The Pan India star's big canvas, romantic drama Radhe Shyam will release in theatres nationwide on Makar Sankranti next year. With Prabhas looking dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja Hegde sporting a breathtaking ball gown, the poster looks straight out of a fairytale; giving fans a glimpse of everything that's in store for them. The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's and is shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

The film is set to hit the screens on January 14 and will lock horns with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak. Radhe Shyam also stars Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Murali Sharma and Sasha Chettri in key roles.