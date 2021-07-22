WOW! Jr NTR and Ram Charan to groove with THESE Tollywood megastars in the promotional song of RRR?

SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is scheduled to hit the screens on October 13 during the Dussehra weekend, is expected to shatter several records at the global box office. While the recent making video shared by the makers titled 'Roar of RRR' garnered thunderous response on social media, the cast and crew will soon start the shooting for the promotional song of the film, which is expected to be one of the highlights of this magnum opus. Also Read - RRR: THIS massy composer comes on board for the promotional song of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan? Find out

While earlier we had reported that massy composer has come on board to create the tunes of this promotional song, the latest reports suggest that Tollywood biggies like Prabhas, , Nithiin, Sunil and Nani will groove on this song along with lead stars Jr NTR and . The makers have already created lavish studio in Hyderabad and the filming of this song will start soon. Interestingly, all these actors have worked with director SS Rajamouli in films like franchise, Chatrapathi, , , and Sye. Also Read - Say What! Salman Khan to reunite with KV Vijayendra Prasad for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Here's what we know

RRR, which will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada also features , , , and Olivia Morris in key roles. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan do some patch work on the talkie portions — read report

The movie is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. Produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film is reportedly made on the insane budget of Rs 400 crore. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.